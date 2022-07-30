Last updated: 11:27 AM ET, Sat July 30 2022

Will JetBlue-Spirit Merger Really Mean Lower Fares?

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 30, 2022

Merger Logo
Questions still remain about the merger between Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways. (graphic by Kevin Smith/Flickr)

Here’s what the headline screamed across the top of the emailed press release early Thursday morning:

JetBlue and Spirit to Create a National Low-Fare Challenger to the Dominant Big Four Airlines

ADVERTISING

The acquisition by JetBlue of low-budget carrier Spirit will create the nation’s fifth-largest airline and came after months of parrying back and forth between the two carriers as well as Spirit’s original suitor, Frontier Airlines.

You May Also Like

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida JetBlue Airways To Acquire Spirit Airlines Airlines & Airports

Spirit Airlines plane. Spirit Airlines Terminates Merger Agreement With Frontier Airlines & Airports

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319 Spirit Airlines, Frontier Merger Vote Still On But... Airlines & Airports

JetBlue Airbus A320 Advisory Firm Waffles Again, Urges Spirit Airlines to... Airlines & Airports

Spirit Airlines plane Spirit Airlines Unveils First High-Speed Wi-Fi Service... Airlines & Airports

So, the deal is done. Or is it?

And with it comes the promise of low fares. Or does it?

Some in the industry question whether a JetBlue-Spirit combination will survive government scrutiny and, if it does, there’s the question of whether a newly revamped JetBlue would be able to maintain Spirit’s budget airfares.

Without sounding like a spurned lover, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle told Yahoo Finance he expects to see a rise, not a decrease, in ticket prices if you’re coming at it from the perspective of a Spirit Airlines fan.

"If you are a Spirit customer, you will see the biggest inflation you have ever seen," Biffle said. "You're going to see fares jump up over 40 percent. It's going to be hundreds of dollars per family. And so that's why I think it's a challenge for their consumers. There are going to be millions of people that get priced out."

JetBlue quickly defended itself, telling Yahoo Finance that customers will still be able to enjoy the benefits of “JetBlue’s unique combination of low fares and award-winning service. Importantly, our presence on new routes is proven to bring down legacy fares more than ultra-low-cost carriers, benefitting customers and stimulating demand. So, this is a win for customers – whether you fly JetBlue or another airline.”

Nonetheless, the fact remains that shuttering Spirit Airlines and folding it into the JetBlue brand – which will still take years, experts say – means the loss of Spirit. And whether you’re a fan of the no-frills approach or not, it also means the loss of another domestic low-budget carrier.

"Spirit has empowered so many people to fly who might not have been able to afford to before," Scott Mayerowitz of the aviation blog ThePointsGuy.com told NBC News. "There are a lot of people out there who are very happy with that, and I think that’s what we risk losing, is that super-low-cost option.”

Of course, all this is predicated on the assumption that government regulators approve the deal.

JetBlue and American Airlines are currently being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice and six individual states over the JetBlue-American Northeast Alliance. The Alliance is an agreement between the two carriers to combine forces in what is arguably the biggest and most lucrative flying corridor in the country, but it’s one that the DOJ says creates something of a monopoly and will lead to increase airfares in northeast markets.

That was a huge concern for Spirit CEO Ted Christie, who lobbied hard for the merger of his airline with Frontier for that reason until Spirit shareholders were apparently wowed by JetBlue’s offer that came in at $1 billion more than Frontier.

But aviation expert Henry Harteveldt, president of the travel consultancy Atmosphere Research, told NBC News he believes the DOJ would demand, and receive, concessions from JetBlue prior to the approval process.

"What makes me feel better about this merger is that JetBlue already has a strong value proposition," Harteveldt said.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Woman, airport, flight, departures, gate, terminal, mask, suitcase, luggage, baggage, COVID-19, pandemic

A4A Reaffirms US Airlines’ Commitment To the Traveling...

New Delta Sky Club Opens at Tokyo Haneda Airport

Air France to Add Nonstop Service Between Paris and New York-Newark Liberty This Winter

Unruly Airline Passenger’s Violent Attack Forces Emergency Landing

United Airlines First to Launch Nonstop Service Between Washington DC, Cape Town

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS