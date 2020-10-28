XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility Opens at Boston Logan International Airport
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 28, 2020
MarketPlace Logan, manager of the Boston Logan Concessions’ Program, today announced the opening of Boston Logan International Airport’s new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility. Developed by that XpresSpa Group, the facility is now available for airport employees’ testing and will be fully operational for airline passengers by mid-November.
Located within the airport’s International Arrival area in Terminal E (pre-security), the XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility is a modular construction with seven separate testing rooms. Open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., the facility is capable of administering over 400 tests daily for airport employees and, soon, for passengers arriving or departing the airport from any and all terminals.
Three types of COVID-19 tests are being offered onsite: Rapid Molecular COVID-19 tests, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests and Blood Antibody Tests. Pricing varies according to test type or combination of tests.
Right now, it’s $75.00 for an individual PCR Test or individual Blood Antibody Test, or $90.00 for both (the PCR Test and Blood Antibody Test); $200.00 for the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test; or $215.00 for the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test, plus additional tests offered. XpresCheck also accepts individual insurance to cover the individual PCR and Blood Antibody Tests.
Boston Logan’s XpresCheck testing facility will accept both airport employees and travelers on a walk-in basis, or they can schedule an appointment in advance via the XpresCheck website. The entire testing process, from introductions and the clinical portion of the visit to administering the test itself, takes about 20 minutes. Those taking the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 tests can receive their results onsite or via XpresCheck’s secure patient portal.
"We are thrilled to be opening XpresCheck today at Logan International Airport, which is our first testing facility outside of the New York metro area, and third to date,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa’s CEO. “Our strategy remains focused on XpresCheck’s national expansion, and we are in active discussions with other airports for further development of this highly relevant and timely concept. We anticipate announcing additional openings in the coming weeks.”
“I am very excited about this new service that has opened in Terminal E. By expanding our preventative measures and adapting to new technology with the arrival of XpresCheck, we remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our passengers and employees,” Paul McGinn, President of MarketPlace Development, remarked. “Having easy access to a testing site at the airport will continue to provide a further sense of security for those who travel through Boston Logan now or in the future.”
