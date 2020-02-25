Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Tue February 25 2020

REPORT: Companies Spend $111.7 Billion Annually on Business Travel

Business Travel Donald Wood February 25, 2020

Businesswoman working on her laptop in the park.
PHOTO: Businesswoman working on her laptop in the park. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Artfully79)

A new study found that companies spend more than $111.7 billion on business travel every year, with the average cost of a work trip totaling $1,286.

According to Runzheimer’s Business Travel Expense Trends: Conference Travel Costs report, New York City topped the list as the most expensive place to visit on business, with an average total cost of $1,633.

You May Also Like

Child napping on plane, airplane, baby Online Petition Asks Airlines to Keep Families Seated... Airlines & Airports

Kristin Kitchen, hotel owner, woman What It's Like to Be a Black Female Hotel Owner Hotel & Resort

Mississippi River paddlewheeler American Cruise Lines Sets Sales Record Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop Oasis Travel Network Inducted Into ALGV Elite 500 Club Host Agency & Consortia

American Countess American Queen Steamboat Co. Announces American Countess... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

As for the other most expensive cities to do business, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle and Washington round out the top five.

On the other hand, Orlando was the lowest cost area with an average total cost of $963, while Cleveland, Atlanta, Baltimore and Denver rounding out the five least expensive cities.

“Business travel is an essential part of any industry,” market research analyst Ken Robinson said in a statement. “When planning travel budgets, understanding specific travel costs including airfare, car rentals, lodging and meals is critical, as they can vary widely between cities.”

In addition to the average costs, the report also focused on how location impacts popular U.S.-based conferences, such as how attending the New York Comic Con will cost around 73 percent more than visiting the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Other findings in the study include lodging accounting for 34 percent of the average business trip cost, while airfare makes up 27 percent, meals make up 20 percent and car rentals make up 19 percent.

In addition, the most expensive times of year to travel are between January and March and September through October.

For more information on United States

For more Business Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
business, travel, apps, hotels, business traveler

Business Travelers Need Both Technology and Human Assistance

Travelers are Secretly Extending Business Trips for Pleasure

Research Reveals Hidden Benefit of Business Travel

The Most Expensive Cities for Business Travel in 2019

Flight Centre Makes Strategic Investment in the Upside Travel Company

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS