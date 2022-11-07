2022 Travvy Awards Names Best Car Rental Brands
Last week’s edition of the 2022 Travvy Awards was a major milestone for travel, but one of the biggest highlights of the show was the spotlight shined on the car rental industry.
During the eighth annual Travvy Awards, which took place on November 3 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale in Marina, Florida, the Northstar Travel Group presented a series of awards to the top companies in the car rental industry.
In the domestic car rental category, Enterprise Holdings took home the gold statuette, Hertz brought home the silver and Avis Budget Group rounded out the top three with a bronze Travvy Award.
As for the car rental companies that thrived in the international markets, Hertz earned the top prize and took home the gold, while Enterprise Holdings finished second in the voting and Avis Budget Group collected its second bronze statuette of the evening.
“The Travvy Awards are voted on by travel advisors, AKA the real influencers in travel,” TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman said. “It's an honor to gather together and celebrate with the best of the best in the travel industry.”
Enterprise Holdings also took home the gold statuette in the best overall car rental category, followed by Hertz earning the silver and Avis Budget Group winning its third bronze Travvy Award of the night.
The award ceremony has become an important part of the industry, thanks to the winners being selected by travel advisors and agents. Hundreds of Travvy statuettes were handed out to the winning destinations, hotels/resorts, cruise lines, tour operators and car rental companies that delivered the highest quality experiences.
Check out the complete list of 2022 Travvy Awards winners.
