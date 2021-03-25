Alaska Railroad Revises Summer Train Service
WHY IT RATES: Alaska Railroad is increasing routes for summer 2021, but passenger safety remains a top priority for the company. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor
The Alaska Railroad (ARRC) announces a revised operating schedule for its summer 2021 passenger train service. The change reduces the traditional frequency for one train and shortens the season for all summer routes.
The Coastal Classic, with service between Anchorage and Seward, and the Glacier Discovery, connecting Anchorage with Whittier and Spencer Glacier, will both operate round-trip daily, May 29 through Sept. 6, 2021. The Denali Star (which traditionally offered daily bi-directional service between Anchorage, Talkeetna, Denali and Fairbanks) will now offer bi-directional service on Sundays and alternating single-direction service the remaining six days of the week. Between May 29 and Sept. 5, the northbound Denali Star will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; while the southbound train will run Mondays, Wednesdays Fridays and Sundays. The Hurricane Turn flagstop will continue as a merged service on the Denali Star’s revised schedule.
“We believe this schedule right-sizes service with passenger demand, which is still encouraging, given the substantial increase in total train departures compared to summer 2020,” said Dale Wade, VP Marketing & Customer Service. “We’re excited to return to daily service on all summer routes, and we welcome Alaskans and visitors aboard to explore all the wonderful destinations we serve.”
As in years past, the ARRC is partnering with local businesses to offer rail-lodging-excursion packages all along the rail belt. Popular options include taking the train for a getaway to Denali National Park, riding the rail from Anchorage to Seward to cruise the Kenai Fjords, or booking a guided raft trip at Spencer Glacier, a backcountry whistle stop only accessible by train.
Passenger safety remains the railroad’s top priority, says Wade. ARRC has worked diligently to keep passengers and employees safe with onboard face-coverings and enhanced cleaning protocols. And, onboard social-distancing measures ensure passengers have plenty of room to travel in comfort.
Passengers with reservations that are impacted by schedule revisions will be contacted directly by the Alaska Railroad reservations team, who can assist with rescheduling, refunds or arranging alternate transportation. Contact ARRC Reservations at reservations@akrr.com or 1-800-544-0552.
SOURCE: Alaska Railroad press release.
