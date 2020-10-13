Amtrak Gears up for Socially Distant Holiday Travel
Amtrak announced on October 13 that it is ready to offer enhanced train travel experiences with social distancing in mind, bringing about limited seating arrangements to decrease the risk of COVID-19 this holiday season.
Amtrak has many features that mitigate the risks of COVID-19, such as a face mask requirement, contactless amenities including the Amtrak app, enhanced cleaning as part of a partnership with RB, the makers of Lysol, better air filtration and social distancing. Its trains also keep the middle seats empty to promote social distancing.
“By combining our enhanced safety efforts with the guidance of our full-time medical director and public health and safety teams who are working in partnership with experts from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, we want to ensure our customers feel a renewed sense of confidence when they travel with us this holiday season,” said Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn.
Amtrak encourages anyone considering purchasing train tickets to book early to guarantee tickets because of the limited seating arrangements. While browsing for tickets, travelers can see a volume percentage next to each route to see how full each train is.
Many Amtrak trains also offer a number of private rooms with private bathroom facilities, which are perfect for social distancing while going on an overnight trip.
