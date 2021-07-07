Amtrak Investing $7.3 Billion in New Fleet of Modern Trains
Amtrak has announced that it's contracting with California-based Siemens Mobility Inc. to manufacture a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered modern trains, with further options for up to 130 additional trains.
The potential $7.3 billion investment includes the purchase of equipment and a long-term parts supply and service agreement, facility modifications and upgrades as well as other program expenses, Amtrak said. The new equipment is expected to add more than 1.5 million riders, annually.
The new equipment will operate on the Northeast Corridor, Amtrak long-distance train, Palmetto and various state-supported routes, including the Cascades, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Maple Leaf, Adirondack, Vermonter, Downeaster, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service, Virginia Service and New Haven/Springfield Service.
The trains, which will feature remote monitoring and fully integrated digital diagnostics for increased reliability, will allow Amtrak to test new technology and roll out new maintenance approaches to improve efficiency, increase availability and reduce long-term costs. Meanwhile, customers can look forward to more comfortable seating, individual power outlets and USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, enhanced lighting, panoramic windows, more spacious vestibules, self-service food options, a digital seat reservation system and navigation display systems. Enhanced HVAC, touchless restroom controls and automated steps will also provide added safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new trains will also operate with fewer emissions compared to the existing fleet. "These new trains will reshape the future of rail travel by replacing our aging 40-to-50-year old fleet with state-of-the-art, American-made equipment," Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement. "This investment is essential to preserving Northeast Regional and state-supported services for the future and will allow our customers to travel comfortably and safely while reducing carbon emissions."
"These new trains, which will be our first hybrid battery operations in the United States, will transform the way Americans travel. Offering a more sustainable and comfortable travel experience, they will be built for excellence and built with pride in Sacramento, California," added Michael Cahill, President of Siemens Mobility, Rolling Stock in North America. "Over the past decade, we’ve worked closely with Amtrak and its state partners to develop and deliver trains that meet the needs of America's travelers, these next-generation trainsets build on that experience and offer much more."
