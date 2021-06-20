Amtrak Modernizing Long-Distance Trains With New Rooms and Seating
Amtrak has just begun a massive, multi-year, multi-million-dollar modernization project that will elevate the customer experience aboard its long-distance trains that serve overnight routes across the U.S. This past week, elements of the upcoming refresh were on display at Chicago Union Station.
Interiors of Amtrak’s bi-level ‘Superliner’ fleet, which mainly serves midwestern, western and southern routes, will be overhauled to improve passenger comfort, with new seating cushions, upholstery, carpet LED lighting, tables and curtains.
The refresh will apply to all Superliner Coaches, Sleeping Cars, Dining Cars and Sightseer Lounges. ‘Viewliner I’ Sleeping Cars operating to and from the east and southeast will also receive similar upgrades.
In total, more than 450 railcars will be refreshed over the next three years thanks to Amtrak’s investment of $28 million for the project. The large-scale modernization effort will extend the useful life of cars that have been in service since the 1980s and 1990s.
The first of the refurbished coach cars are set to start transporting passengers this summer, with the remaining three types of Superliners entering service this fall. Starting this August, guests riding in private Bedrooms and Roomettes will enjoy upgraded bedding, pillows, linens and towels, which have already tested successfully aboard Amtrak’s Auto Train.
In Sleeping Cars, there will be less single-use packaging thanks to the installation of three-bottle dispensers of shampoo, conditioner and body wash in each shower and lotion dispensers in each Bedroom.
Also, during the Chicago showcase, Amtrak revealed the first of its new, low-emissions, diesel-electric locomotives. The ALC-42 (which stands for “Amtrak Long-distance Charger, 4,200-horsepower”) engine units will run cleaner and faster than the ones they’ll be replacing. Amtrak has ordered 75 of these units from Siemens Mobility in Sacramento, California.
These customer experience enhancements follow fast upon the heels of a few other improvements that Amtrak has announced in recent days, including:
—Starting June 23, traditional dining service will resume on six western routes, with reimagined menus and enhanced service.
—The resumption of daily service for 12 long-distance routes after nearly eight months of schedule reductions caused by the pandemic.
—The new electronic USA Rail Pass with convenient self-service features, which allows customers to take up to ten rides in a 30-day period, available for purchase through June 22 at a cost of $299 (a savings of $200). USA Rail Passholders can take a multi-segment train journey across the country and see the sights at their choice of over 500 destinations, including national parks.
“We are marking a new era in customer experience for our historic routes that serve the country with comfortable and affordable coach seating and private rooms,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President/Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “As we mark Amtrak’s 50th anniversary this year, these significant investments in the long-distance network lay the foundation for our next decades of service.”
For more information, visit amtrak.com.
