Amtrak Reveals Details for a 'Reinvention' of the Rail Line
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Harvey Chipkin March 23, 2021
Amtrak made a big splash recently with the unveiling of its new New York City home, the Moynihan Train Hall, in what was formerly the 100-plus-year-old James A. Farley Post Office Building across the street from Penn Station. The spectacular space, according to Charles Harris, chief marketing and revenue officer, is only part of a “reinvention” of the rail line.
The $1.6 billion project transformed the facility into a modern, world-class transit hub – an idea first proposed by the late U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan more than a quarter-century ago. The hall, also home to the Long Island Rail Road, boasts a new premium Metropolitan Lounge –which Harris says is the equivalent of a first-class airline lounge – as well as multiple dining and shopping options and significant art installations.
The Metropolitan Lounge is available for passengers in Acela First Class; long-distance first class (sleeping car) customers; and Select and Select Executive members of the Amtrak Guest Rewards loyalty program. Renovations are also being undertaken at lounges in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Not surprisingly, Amtrak was devastated by the pandemic, especially its busy Northeast Corridor, but Harris said traffic is now 35 percent of normal and it feels like growth “will be sustained” at this point. During the past year, the line saw a growing popularity of sleeping cars because of their privacy – and as a result, Amtrak has added sleeper cars to the Northeast Corridor for the first time, running one such car in each direction every day.
Travelers are definitely interested in private rooms, said Harris, adding that on long-haul trips it’s even possible to have meals delivered to the room. And even in “seated” cars, there is more space and more air circulation than in an aircraft.
Similarly, there is a conference center at Moynihan which will be available for rental to corporate customers. They can travel into the city and have meetings, said Harris, without leaving the station.
There is other good news for Amtrak. While the line had to reduce much of its long-haul routes popular with tourists to three times a week, those will be restored to daily service starting in May. There are also, said Harris, “really strong signals from the market in terms of future bookings, as people want to explore the country at a time when international travel seems to be limited for the foreseeable future.”
Other positive news, said Harris, is the arrival of Viewliner II cars, the first new construction sleeping cars in over 25 years. The equipment offers amenities like WiFi, lots of electrical outlets and new bathrooms. He said Amtrak is not ignoring the rest of the fleet, as there are upgrades to the Auto Train service; fully refreshed Amfleet II cars on routes along the East Coast; and a multi-year interior refresh program for Superliner and Viewliner I equipment.
Amtrak has a business relationship with Amtrak Vacations, a tour operator that works closely with travel advisors and offers commissions and sales assistance. Amtrak itself has agreements with Travel Leaders Network and AAA that allow affiliated agents to earn commissions on long-distance trains as well as the Downeaster in New England.
The line is available through a variety of third-party distribution platforms that work with corporate travel agents. All partners have access to the same content, but certain promotions are exclusive to Amtrak’s owned channels.
Amtrak works with all travel advisors in development of marketing collateral and provides access to official photographs via an online database.
Moynihan Train Hall, concluded Harris, “will be a showplace for rail transit in the country.” Other stations – including in Chicago and Baltimore – will see renovation and redevelopment. In addition, the line has been fortunate in getting all the funding it requested from Congress this year, which, he said, “will help us with projects with state and commuter rail lines.”
