Amtrak Restores 12 Routes To Daily Service as Demand Increases
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz March 11, 2021
Amtrak announced that it is restoring twelve of its long-distance routes as desire for travel grows, as well as reinstating 1,200 furloughed employees.
The newly reinstated routes had been canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The twelve new schedules will begin in May 2021.
Some newly restored routes are the California Zephyr, which travels between Chicago and San Francisco, stopping at Omaha, Denver and Salt Lake City; the Silver Meteor, which goes between New York and Miami, stopping at Savannah, Jacksonville and Orlando; or the Southwest Chief, which travels between Chicago and Los Angeles, stopping at Kansas City and Albuquerque along the way.
“Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn. “Recognizing the immense value of our employees, we’d like to thank Congress for enabling service restoration and helping us recall furloughed employees.”
There are also several options to save on one of these Amtrak trains. Guests can receive 20 percent off their fares when they book fourteen days in advance. Seniors can save an extra 10 percent, while children ride for 50 percent off.
Amtrak will also recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees pending the new COVID relief funding bill.
For more information, please visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Amtrak
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS