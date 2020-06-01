Amtrak Vacations Offering Limited-Time Great Getaway Sale
Donald Wood June 01, 2020
Travelers looking to explore the United States after being stuck inside for so long should check out Amtrak Vacations and the company’s new “The Great Getaway Sale.”
As part of the rail company’s limited-time offerings, eligible travelers can save $300 per couple on any three-to-six-night vacation. As for passengers riding the rails for seven-to-nine nights, they will be eligible to save $400 per couple.
Travelers riding with Amtrak Vacations on any 10-plus night rail getaways will be eligible to save $500 per couple. To take advantage of the limited-time deal, customers must book their vacation between June 1 and June 5.
Customers can save by first reaching out to an Amtrak Vacations sales associate or their travel advisor and then choosing their vacation package, which include popular destinations like Glacier National Park, Grand Tetons/Yellowstone and roundtrip journeys showcasing the best America has to offer.
Once passengers book their adventure with onboard sleeping accommodations, they will be able to enjoy the ample savings.
As for assurance during these uncertain times, Amtrak Vacations allows travelers to book journeys up to 24 months in advance and reschedule or cancel their trip up to five days before departure without any change or cancellation fees.
Additional restrictions may apply for any rail vacation that includes a cruise component.
