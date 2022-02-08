Last updated: 12:02 PM ET, Tue February 08 2022

Amtrak Vacations Unveils 2022-23 Brochure

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Vacations Claudette Covey February 08, 2022

Amtrak Vacations 2022-23 brochure
mtrak Vacations new 2022-2203 brochure. (photo via Amtrak Vacations)

Amtrak Vacations released its new US Rail Vacations 2022-23 brochure, which details the diverse array of itineraries available throughout the country.

“Nobody knows the US like Amtrak Vacations, and this brochure features some of our most popular trips whether travelers seek a cross-country adventure taking in National Parks or getaways to iconic US cities,” said Frank Marini, president and CEO of Amtrak Vacations, the national tour operator for Amtrak.

“Amtrak Vacations has an unparalleled choice for clients looking to discover the US by train.”

The entire roster of itineraries in the brochure can be customized and embark from any of the more than 500 Amtrak stations in the US.

For 2022, the most popular itineraries to date are “Northern Rail Experience,” “Grand National Parks with Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon,” and Glacier National Park Getaway,” the company said.

“Everyone tells me they have a bucket list item to travel the US by train one day,” Marini said.

“We are witnessing this is already driving forward sales for Amtrak Vacations and travel advisors can benefit from this strong demand by booking their clients with our reservations experts as trying to navigate the trains, routes, and schedules can be confusing for those who might be new to rail travel."

