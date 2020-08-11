Amtrak's New Deal: Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz August 11, 2020
Amtrak announced that between August 11-15, 2020 you can add another person free when you buy a Roomette for travel between August 14 through September 30, 2020.
“In addition to all the safety precautions we are taking to make rail travel safe, Roomettes offer a one-of-a-kind way to reach your destination in comfort, space and privacy.
During this time, more customers are selecting our private rooms and we are pleased that this promotion makes it easier for more people to try these unique accommodations for the first time,” said Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Amtrak.
Located in the Sleeping Car, a Roomette features two seats that convert into upper and lower berths at night, giving travelers a sense of privacy and comfort when traveling overnight. Each Roomette has bathroom access, towels and linens and a picture window to watch the world go by.
Each Sleeping Car has an attendant who helps with turndown service and luggage, in addition to assisting with meals. All travelers in private rooms receive complimentary meals onboard, along with priority boarding and private lounge access.
Roomettes are available on the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Service, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.
To redeem this offer when using the Amtrak App, please enter code V538. To redeem this offer online, please visit Amtrak.com. For safety information during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit Amtrak's safety page.
