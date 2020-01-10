Book, Earn and Enjoy With Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s Cash-In Club
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Codie Liermann January 10, 2020
One of the many perks of being a travel agent is participating in the various rewards programs, and there are several out there for booking hotels, flights and tour operators. In addition to these options, travel agents can also benefit from booking car rentals.
With Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s Cash-In Club, travel agents can book, earn and enjoy all the benefits the program has to offer.
The Cash-In Club is available for all U.S. and Canadian travel agents with an IATA or CLIA number booking Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental reservations.
The incentive program is only valid when agents book through the approved channels—the GDS system, phone reservation systems or through the companies’ online reservation systems.
Points are awarded to members for each qualifying rental and cannot be pooled together with accounts of other members of the program. At least one qualifying rental must be accumulated per twelve-month period in order to remain an active member.
If you’re already booking car rentals, this is an easy way to put a little extra cash in your pocket. Not only can travel agents rest assured they are booking with respected brands, but they’ll also receive cash in the form of a Visa Prepaid Card to use however they’d like.
Whether it’s helping clients save time and see more with a one-way road trip this year, book a car to use upon landing at the airport or choose a car to head out on a weekend getaway with, Enterprise Rent-A-Car has you covered.
In order to get started and create your account, you’ll need the following information:
—Full name
—Address
—Valid email address
—Valid ARC/IATA or CLIA number
—Social Security Number
Create your Cash-In Club account today, and you’ll be booking, earning and enjoying in no time.
Visit www.cashinclub.com to learn more about the program or to sign up.
For more information on Enterprise Rent-A-Car, United States, Canada
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS