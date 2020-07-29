Booming RV Market Currently a Bright Spot for Travel Industry
Donald Wood July 29, 2020
The tourism industry may be taking a beating during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but the RV market is booming as cooped-up travelers find ways to safely explore the United States this summer.
According to the RV Industry Association, more than 40,000 RVs were shipped to customers in June, a 10-percent increase compared to the same month in 2019 and a massive jump from the lowest total in April of just over 7,000 RVs being shipped.
The drastic drop started in March when the coronavirus-related travel restrictions were implemented and hit rock bottom in April, when the industry saw an 82 percent drop in sales compared to last year.
In May, RV shipments spiked to around 28,000, but sales were still down nearly 30 percent.
“We didn’t anticipate this turn being as strong as it has been,” RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby said. “People don’t want to fly, they don’t want to stay in a hotel. In an RV, you can cook your own meals and sleep in your own bed.”
RV dealers are reporting between 50-80 percent of travelers purchasing the vehicles are doing so for the first time, according to KEYT.com. Officials said the number was between 25-35 percent at this time last year.
For travelers looking to hit the road, TravelPulse’s Lauren Bowman has compiled a list of remarkable RV resorts and parks across America.
