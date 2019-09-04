Brightline Teams With Tropic Ocean Airways, Blue Tide Marine for Bahamas Relief Efforts
WHY IT RATES: The train company is doing its best to lend a helping hand as The Bahamas begin to recover from the destruction brought by Hurricane Dorian.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Brightline is partnering with Tropic Ocean Airways and Blue Tide Marine to transport much needed supplies to those devastated by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.
Beginning today, the South Florida community can drop off water, food, medicine, generators and other items at Brightline stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Brightline will ensure all supplies are promptly delivered to the most impacted regions in The Bahamas. The company calls on its riders and all residents to carefully review the donations request list to ensure only the most needed supplies are dropped off at Brightline stations.
“The entire South Florida region has a special relationship with The Bahamas and our hearts go out to all of those who have been impacted,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard. “Our team has a strong desire to help and our service gives us the ability to connect those who are looking to provide much needed supplies to those in need.”
Each day, Brightline will deliver supplies to Tropic Ocean Airways, a charter and scheduled service airline, which will depart daily from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to distribute items to those in impacted areas of Grand Bahama island and The Abacos.
“Tropic Ocean Airways and Blue Tide Marine is conducting missions to assess the damage, create a communication network, and help deliver support, along with food, water and critical supplies,” said Tropic Ocean Airways CEO Rob Ceravolo. “Brightline will help us bring together the entire South Florida community to help our neighbors and loved ones in the Bahamas.”
Supported by Blue Tide Marine, whose personnel include Special Forces operators, maritime, aviation, and security experts, Tropic Ocean Airways will assist The Bahamas Government and its people in the days and weeks following the storm.
