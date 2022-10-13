Enterprise Expands Car Rental Brands into South Africa
Donald Wood
Enterprise Holdings announced the addition of new franchise locations in South Africa.
Thanks to a partnership with the Woodford Group, the opening of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent a Car branches marks the first time Enterprise Holdings brands will be available in South Africa.
Woodford Car Hire is the country’s largest independent car rental company and has invested heavily in technology to automate and simplify customer interactions. The brand is also the highest-rated car rental company in the country across review platforms.
As part of the deal, Woodford will serve the Enterprise brands from key locations, including Cape Town International Airport, OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, King Shaka International Airport in Durban and four inner-city branches.
“At Enterprise, we aim to partner with local providers that have a strong reputation for customer service excellence,” Enterprise Assistant Vice President Jon Flansburg said. “Our new partner in South Africa has always put an emphasis on bringing a personal touch to its service, and its investment in technology and wide selection of vehicles will ensure the best possible experience for our customers.”
Enterprise expanded to Africa for the first time in 2019 with operations in Egypt and announced plans for expansion into Morocco earlier this year.
“The Woodford Group has been considered a trailblazer in the local car rental business, so we’re proud to align ourselves with a global pioneer like Enterprise, who we know share common goals and values that will take us into a new era,” Woodford CEO Mohamed Owais Suleman said.
