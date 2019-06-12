Enterprise Expands Exotic Car Collection
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Donald Wood June 12, 2019
Travelers who love to ride in style on vacation will be happy to learn that Enterprise has added new vehicles to its Exotic Car Collection, including the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Aston Martin Rapide S and Range Rover Sport SVR.
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante offers the ultimate Italian supercar experience and features a 5.2 liter, V10 engine, while the four-door Aston Martin Rapide S is a stylish and practical ride that features a six-liter V12 engine.
For travelers looking for a luxury vehicle that can carry a whole family to any destination, the Range Rover Sport SVR can easily transport five people in luxurious comfort, along with plenty of luggage.
“Most of us are familiar with the process of hiring a car, but the idea of renting a supercar or luxury vehicle may seem daunting to some,” Enterprise Vice President Brian Swallow said in a statement. “The Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise gives the best of both worlds, by offering some of the most premium vehicles on the planet but from a trusted household name millions of Britons already use.”
The Exotic Car Collection is making the world of supercars more accessible and offers rental of a range of performance and luxury vehicles from the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Porsche, Range Rover and Lamborghini.
Not only does Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise offer prestige cars, but it also provides seamless service, with each vehicle delivered to customers by an Enterprise expert in a state-of-the-art vehicle transporter.
