Enterprise Rent-A-Car Family of Brands Enters the Swedish Market
June 05, 2019
Enterprise Holdings recently announced that its Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands are now officially available in Sweden, with the opening of its first branch at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport.
Ole Grønvold, General Manager for Enterprise in Sweden, reports that the new franchise is already seeing significant demand from both business and leisure travelers visiting from areas such as the Nordics, the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and even North America. Enterprise plans to continue the expansion by opening further branches in the near future.
This extension of services has been made possible by an agreement between Enterprise Holdings and Shared Mobility A/S, which is co-owned by Nordania Leasing, Denmark’s biggest leasing company, and another Danish company—the Semler Group, an importer and dealership of Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat automobiles.
"Now is the perfect time to introduce Enterprise, National and Alamo to customers in Sweden. We have had a very successful start with our organization in Denmark, and we are looking to bring all that expertise and proud customer-centric culture with us to the Swedish market," Grønvold affirmed.
Enterprise is currently working to broaden access to its car rental services across all of continental Europe by partnering with experts in each country who have a strong knowledge of cars and a reputation for the kind of world-class customer care for which the Enterprise family of brands is famous.
With partnerships in place, such as this one with Shared Mobility A/S, a diverse and growing base of renters worldwide can now avail themselves of Enterprise’s vast selection of vehicles with complete confidence and increased convenience.
"Europe is a key part of our customer service proposition. We want to be where our customers need us, so they can have a consistent experience wherever they travel," Peter Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising for Enterprise Holdings, remarked.
He continued, "As one of the world’s strongest economies, Sweden is a vital part of building our European and global network. It is a growing market for shared mobility ‘on demand’, which is how Enterprise is developing its services to meet the needs of an emerging customer base. We are delighted to be partnering with Shared Mobility A/S to officially launch Enterprise in Sweden."
The Enterprise family of brands is already available in 100 countries, over 40 of which are located in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
