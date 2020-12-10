Eurail Launches Mobile Pass
Car Rental & Rail Janeen Christoff December 10, 2020
Eurail has launched its new mobile pass that will reduce reliance on paper and create a more contactless experience onboard. Earlier this year, Eurail released the Italy Mobile Pass in a digital format, and now that pass has been expanded to its most popular passes.
The iconic Eurail passbook is now digital. Both Global and One-Country Passes are now available for purchase online. Eurail travelers can now access their all-in-one mobile pass through the Rail Planner app, which includes additional features to assist travelers, including planning routes to riding the rails across 33 European countries.
To celebrate, Eurail is offering travelers 20 percent off all Global Passes and select One-Country Passes now through January 4, 2020, valid for travel throughout 2021.
Passes can be used within 11 months of purchase, and there’s no obligation to select a start date for trips in advance. For additional flexibility and peace of mind, all Eurail Passes can be upgraded to Plus Passes, making each purchase 100 percent refundable and exchangeable.
Travelers can also get a discount on bookings at Generator Hostels with advanced bookings. The Eurail partner is offering exclusive deals and discounts to passholders. Through December 31, 2020, Generator is offering Eurail passholders a 20 percent discount at all Generator accommodations throughout 2021.
