GO Airport Shuttle Picks Up Slack as SuperShuttle Ceases Operations
GO Airport Shuttle, a ground transportation company currently serving 85 worldwide airports, has just announced that it will be accepting bookings through GO and its affiliates in many of SuperShuttle’s retail locations. This came in response to last week’s news that SuperShuttle and ExecuCar will be shutting down their services on December 31, 2019.
GO Airport Shuttle was founded in 2007 under the title of ‘The GO Group, LLC’ as a consortium of independent airport shuttle transportation providers, but has since grown and consolidated its services to become one of the industry’s leading names.
In fact, once SuperShuttle ceases operations, GO Airport Shuttle will be the largest national ground transportation system serving airport customers.
"We are certainly saddened by the loss of such an upstanding company as SuperShuttle," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group, LLC. "We have contacted all our members to let them prepare for the expected increase in bookings once SuperShuttle ceases operations to ensure travelers continue to have a safe and reliable airport transportation option."
Clients can book everything from shared rides to private cars, sedans, limos, SUVs, charters or tours. GO Airport Shuttle’s safe, reliable and economical shared and private rides provide transportation to and from the airport, with endpoints arranged at residences, businesses, hotels or other designated locations.
For legal reasons, and maximum safety and convenience, passengers are picked up and dropped off curbside.
All GO drivers are professionally trained, vetted and certified by their local departments of transportation, and have ample knowledge and experience about the cities in which they operate.
They also have access to technology and a connection to dispatchers, which allows them to avoid real-time traffic and construction issues and ensures that passengers arrive at their destinations on time. For further peace of mind, many vehicles are even equipped with onboard cameras to record rides and any traffic-related incidents.
