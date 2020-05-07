Last updated: 10:34 AM ET, Thu May 07 2020

Greyhound to Require Passengers to Wear Face Coverings on Buses

Car Rental & Rail Patrick Clarke May 07, 2020

Greyhound bus bound at a rest stop on Route 66 in Barstow, California
PHOTO: Greyhound bus bound at a rest stop on Route 66 in Barstow, California. (photo via Joel Carillet/iStock Unreleased)

Greyhound will require all customers to wear a face-covering on its buses nationwide starting May 13 in its latest precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Travelers without a face covering can ask their driver or a terminal employee and a disposable mask will be provided, Greyhound confirmed.

Under the new policy, children under the age of two and passengers who are medically unable to wear a mask will be exempt.

"Our safety-first commitment goes beyond transporting customers. We care about the health and well-being of all our passengers and employees which is evident in the safety precautions we have taken since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic," said Greyhound Lines, Inc. CEO Dave Leach, in a statement. "As we continue to provide vital transportation nationwide, it is important that we continue to make temporary, yet necessary, changes to our policies in order to create a safe environment for all our customers and team members."

In addition to requiring face coverings, Greyhound has already implemented enhanced cleaning procedures, including thorough sanitization of its buses after every trip and the introduction of ozonation, an advanced sanitation process proven to kill harmful bacteria and viruses.

