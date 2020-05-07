Greyhound to Require Passengers to Wear Face Coverings on Buses
Car Rental & Rail Patrick Clarke May 07, 2020
Greyhound will require all customers to wear a face-covering on its buses nationwide starting May 13 in its latest precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.
TSA Requires Employees Wear Face MasksAirlines & Airports
10 Percent of Riviera Maya Hotels Could Reopen June 1Hotel & Resort
Delta Cleaning All Flights Using Electrostatic SprayersAirlines & Airports
Wynn Resorts Extends Employee PayHotel & Resort
Airports Requiring Face Coverings for All Travelers, VisitorsAirlines & Airports
Travelers without a face covering can ask their driver or a terminal employee and a disposable mask will be provided, Greyhound confirmed.
Under the new policy, children under the age of two and passengers who are medically unable to wear a mask will be exempt.
"Our safety-first commitment goes beyond transporting customers. We care about the health and well-being of all our passengers and employees which is evident in the safety precautions we have taken since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic," said Greyhound Lines, Inc. CEO Dave Leach, in a statement. "As we continue to provide vital transportation nationwide, it is important that we continue to make temporary, yet necessary, changes to our policies in order to create a safe environment for all our customers and team members."
In addition to requiring face coverings, Greyhound has already implemented enhanced cleaning procedures, including thorough sanitization of its buses after every trip and the introduction of ozonation, an advanced sanitation process proven to kill harmful bacteria and viruses.
For more information on North America
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS