Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty Welcome Debit Cards in Europe
Car Rental & Rail July 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers in Europe will be able to rent their care from any of the Hertz brands by using their debit cards.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Hertz Europe Ltd, part of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., has announced that customers of Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty can now rent a car using a valid debit card in a host of countries across Europe. The new, easy payment option gives customers with a Debit Mastercard or other recognized debit cards access to standard car and van rentals at key European locations, opening up the rental market for new users in time for the summer holiday season.
The updated policy applies to locations in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Slovakia, mainland Spain and the UK.
Although the majority of people renting cars today pay with a credit card, many people across Europe do not have access to one. In addition, recent Mastercard research shows that people are increasingly using their debit card. In 2016, more than seventy percent (70%) of all card payment transactions in Europe were made with debit cards, representing over €2 trillion in card payments, with additional research showing that fifty percent (50%) of people carry debit cards only.
Tracy Gehlan, Senior Vice President, Hertz Europe, commented: "A significant number of people do not have access to a credit card or simply prefer to use their debit card for certain transactions. With the holiday season fast approaching, we are pleased to make it easier for our customers to pay by debit card in thousands of locations across Europe. The new 'pay your own way' option is all about offering customers greater flexibility, convenience and choice in how they rent from us, putting them in the driving seat."
Gehlan added: "As part of our ongoing commitment to customer excellence, our guests wishing to use a debit card can expect the same ease of service as with a credit card."
Mauro Fiorentino, Vice President of Merchant Partnerships at Mastercard commented: "We know people's choice of how to pay differs, so it's essential we work together with partners like Hertz to broaden acceptance and give customers that choice in how to pay. Enabling Debit Mastercard acceptance at Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty is a major step forward and it will improve the overall customer experience for our cardholders across Europe."
Customers who prefer to use a debit card must have a Debit Mastercard or other recognized debit cards, and will undergo the same ID and Driving License checks before renting the vehicle. A pre-authorized deposit for the vehicle will be held on the customer's account.
Once the vehicle has been returned, reserved amount/deposit will be released less any owed charges. Typically, it can take four to seven days for the customer's deposit to appear back in their account, depending on the card issuer. Hertz advises customers to check with their card issuer for further details.
