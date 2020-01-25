Hertz To Debut New Ad Campaign Around Super Bowl
Hertz has announced a new advertising campaign featuring NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerome “The Bus” Bettis which will debut around the Feb. 2 Super Bowl and continue on after that.
The rental car company said the campaign recognizes the people who helped made Hertz No. 1 in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power.
To kick off the effort, Hertz is offering customers special experiences at the Super Bowl. One lucky Hertz Gold Plus Rewards member will win a grand prize of a Hertz helicopter tour of host city Miami and chauffeured car service to the stadium. Plus, 100 customers (50 winners plus guest) will ride in style to and from the game in a decked-out Hertz bus. To broaden the celebration, Hertz is offering $300 Hertz certificates to winners who engage with the brand on Instagram.
"Our customers inspire us every day and we love the opportunity to go the extra mile for them," Jayesh Patel, Senior Vice President of Hertz Brand, said in a statement. "We're excited to work with first-class football great Jerome "The Bus" Bettis to offer a unique and special experience in Miami for the Big Game. We know that the journey to get there is as important as the destination itself. This is just the beginning of celebrating with our customers as a thank you for all they do to inspire us."
The Hertz "Extra Mile" campaign first starts with the Big Game experience, followed by TV, digital and social advertising beginning in February. The advertising will celebrate the inspirational people who go the extra mile for their families, friends and communities like the dedicated soccer moms and dads who shuttle teams to the game, to those who give their time to help friends move.
The campaign aims to spotlight the selfless acts that in turn inspire the Hertz team to go the extra mile to make their customers' journeys special.
"I worked hard to be at the top of my game, and I want to work with others who are #1 like Hertz," said Bettis. "My family and I have been loyal Hertz customers for years because of the great service we always receive from the Hertz team. I'm honored to partner with Hertz to kick off their "Extra Mile" campaign in football territory.”
