How Alaska Railroad Is Making Train Travel Safer Amid COVID-19
Patrick Clarke November 11, 2020
Alaska Railroad returned to daily train service with elevated health and safety measures in place this past summer and those new practices and protocols will remain in effect as the award-winning rail service transitions to winter.
In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and adjustments to various aspects of the journey like check-in and onboard dining, face-coverings and social distancing are required when entering Alaska Railroad depots and boarding trains.
At the depot, ticket windows have been outfitted with new windows to protect passengers and employees during the check-in process. What's more, travelers are asked to purchase tickets prior to the day of travel either by contacting their travel advisor, online at AlaskaRailroad.com or over the phone by calling 800.544.0552.
Boarding processes will also be staggered to allow for small group boarding and limit crowding.
Onboard, all passengers above the age of two are required to wear face-coverings except when eating or drinking. Travelers will also notice more space onboard as Alaska Railroad trains are being capped at 50 percent occupancy to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Each train will feature a dedicated custodial porter who will sanitize surfaces, door handles and restrooms every 30 minutes. Meanwhile, seating areas will be sanitized as passengers disembark along the route.
Passengers, who are encouraged to wash their hands frequently, will also find touchless hand sanitizer dispensers stationed within each railcar, which will also undergo a full sanitization each night.
Travelers can still enjoy restaurant-style dining with their group, however, dining room capacity will be limited. Dining room tables will also be sanitized after every party. Grab-and-go meal options such as sandwiches, wraps and cookies are also available at the Wilderness Cafe but car capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing. Crewmembers will sanitize cafe tables after each guest and again every hour.
Alaska Railroad is asking that passengers who have had recent exposure to COVID-19 or are experiencing cold or flu symptoms avoid travel and instead take advantage of its cancellation or rescheduling policies.
Click here to learn more about how the Alaska Railroad onboard experience has changed and the latest safety measures being taken to ensure traveler safety in the time of coronavirus.
