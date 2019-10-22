Kristen Bell to Remind Consumers Enterprise Helps Keep Life Moving Forward
Wherever consumers’ adventures take them next, Enterprise has the perfect transportation to help them keep moving forward. To share the word, Enterprise is turning to a familiar face who is also part of a major cinematic adventure of her own.
Kristen Bell, who once again lends her voice to Anna this fall in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2, will also star in a new Enterprise ad campaign premiering October 18.
The campaign features four new television commercials and three digital spots with Bell, including a Disney’s Frozen 2–themed ad to showcase Enterprise’s collaboration with the film, which opens in theaters on November 22.
The timely commercial leans into the Disney’s Frozen 2 characters’ new adventure to remind consumers that Enterprise is ready to pick them up for their epic journey, no matter where they are headed.
Scarf? Seat heaters? An epic adventure with @KristenBell? Check out our newest commercial celebrating #Frozen2, in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/OvuofCZRpi— Enterprise (@Enterprise) October 18, 2019
The additional campaign spots also feature the veteran spokeswoman in more of her signature fun and entertaining plots, including Bell utilizing Enterprise “on call” to save her from becoming a mom-piñata at a kid’s birthday party, leveraging one of her “Enterprise-tourage” of employees to help her rent a truck and buying a new car with the latest technology to make her life easier.
“With her bright and friendly personality, Kristen has been a perfect match for Enterprise to help us highlight the breadth of our transportation offerings and our focus on top-notch customer service,” said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for Enterprise. “We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Kristen, particularly as viewers look forward to what is sure to be one of the biggest movies of the year.”
Enterprise will also help generate excitement around Disney’s Frozen 2 premiere with digital and social content to inspire consumers to consider their own adventures and how Enterprise can help get them there.
Bell has served as a brand spokeswoman for Enterprise since 2016, starring in multiple memorable ads highlighting how the company has consumers’ transportation needs covered, from vehicle rentals, including exotic cars and truck rentals, to car sales and vehicle-sharing solutions.
