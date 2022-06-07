Last updated: 02:26 PM ET, Tue June 07 2022

Minnie Van Service Is Returning to Disney World

Car Rental & Rail Janeen Christoff June 07, 2022

The new Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World Resort
The Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World Resort. (photo courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort)

Minnie Van Service is set to return to Disney World this summer.

The popular vans, featuring special Minnie Mouse-themed vans, will once again be available for travelers' transportation needs starting on June 29, 2022.

The Minnie Vans, available through the Lyft app, offer personal rides to and from the Disney World Resort from connecting hotels and destinations. Before the pandemic, the vans also transported guests to and from the airport in Orlando; however, that component will not yet be available.

The playfully themed vans hold up to six passengers, are driven by Disney employees and have two children's car seats. Accessible vans that can accommodate guests with wheelchairs and motorized vehicles are also able to be requested.

The Minnie Van service operates from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. daily.

