NYC’s Grand Central Hosting First-Ever Scavenger Hunt
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood June 27, 2019
The Grand Central Terminal in New York City is known for its architectural beauty, but the facility is adding another chapter to its rich history with the addition of a first-of-its-kind scavenger hunt.
The scavenger hunt at Grand Central takes visitors of all ages through the building while highlighting some of the location’s lesser-known details. The map is available in the Terminal’s Connections magazine and on the Grand Central website.
For travelers taking part in the hunt, special prizes will be available on July 2, 10, and 18 to those who complete the tasks. After participants find the six clues, they can go to the Station Master’s Office near Track 35 with their completed answers to receive a free Grand Central tote bag.
Three extra lucky clue finders will receive a golden ticket inside their tote bag, which is a $100 gift card to one of the Manhattan Terminal’s premier dining locations, including Agern, The Campbell Bar and Cipriani Dolci.
Additionally, participants can sign up for Grand Central’s weekly email to enter to win a prize pack of goodies with over $100 in gift cards, treats and discounts from 17 terminal merchants.
Comments
