Perks of Renting a Car for Your Next Road Trip
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Patrick Clarke January 22, 2020
Planning a big road trip in 2020? No matter where you're headed, renting a car with Enterprise Rent-A-Car might just be the best decision you make.
The biggest perk of renting a car is the peace of mind that comes with it. If you have doubts about whether your daily driver can go the distance, a rental car is an easy and affordable alternative.
Enterprise offers a vast selection of cars, trucks, SUVs and vans suited to any and all group sizes and styles whether you want an economy option with great gas mileage or a powerful SUV that has the capacity to seat your entire family and their belongings comfortably.
Don't forget about freedom of movement. Having access to your own vehicle means you won't have to budget for taxis or ride-sharing services at your destination. You also won't have to waste your precious time relying on public transportation to get around town.
If you're already short on time, Enterprise offers Weekend Special rates for Friday through Monday rentals with 100 miles per day included at participating locations. Road trippers can also save time and see more with a one-way journey since Enterprise offers convenient one-way rentals allowing customers to pick up their ride at their neighborhood location and return it at their final destination.
Members of the Enterprise Plus loyalty program can even put their miles to work, earning points that they can later redeem for free rental days on qualifying rentals at thousands of locations with no blackout dates.
Contact your travel agent or visit Enterprise.com to learn more or reserve your ride today.
