Planning a 2021 Trip With Alaska Railroad

November 20, 2020
Planning a trip to Alaska in 2021? Traveling by rail is one of the best ways to glimpse the vast state and its stunning landscapes in comfort and safety.
Alaska Railroad is once again offering daily train service with new health and safety protocols, including increased sanitation, mandatory mask-wearing and online purchasing for tickets.
Those planning a trip can take advantage of Alaska Railroad's many packages for summer and winter travel in 2021, including the six-night Aurora journey.
Available in March of 2021 with flexible departures and an altered itinerary the itinerary gives travelers an ideal way to experience winter in Alaska. Guests start their trip in Anchorage, stay for two nights in Talkeetna, enjoy a sled dog ride and continue north to Fairbanks, one of the best places to see the aurora borealis or northern lights.
Guests can also choose to experience summertime in Alaska with the Deluxe Alaska Sampler, the Alaska Wildlife Safari, the Active Alaska Adventure and more available from Alaska Railroad.
The Deluxe Alaska Sampler, available in late May, is a seven-day, seven-night itinerary that takes guests onboard the Coastal Classic, Glacier Discovery and Denali Star Trains. Guests also enjoy a glacier and wildlife cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park, a glacier river float trip, a bus tour of Denali National Park and more.
Alaska Wildlife Safari departures start in early June and run through early September. Guests on the seven-day, seven-night journey experience the Coastal Classic, Glacier Discovery and Denali Star Trains as well as enjoy fly-in bear viewing, a Denali backcountry adventure, a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, a marine wildlife glacier cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park and more.
The Active Alaska Adventure is a six-night, six-day trip onboard the Coastal Classic, Glacier Discovery and Denali Star Trains. Guests enjoy fly-in backcountry hiking in Denali National Park, raft the Nenana River, traversing the Spencer Glacier, ziplining through a glacier-carved valley and more.
The journeys begin departing in mid-June and run through early September.
Travelers can choose from these and many more 2021 trips with Alaska Railroad. The company has taken a number of precautions to make their 2021 journeys safe for travelers, including capping the number of individuals onboard trains, modifying onboard dining and frequent cleaning of frequently touched spaces, all to make travel safe for guests without compromising the Alaska Railroad experience.
