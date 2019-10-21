Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations Announce Once in a Lifetime Sale
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can save big on their next train vacation when booking with Railbookers or Amtrak Vacations by November 1, 2019. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
For the first time ever, Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations are giving travelers the rare chance to save up to $500 on must-have train travel experiences worldwide during the Once in a Lifetime Sale.
This isn’t your average flash sale. From October 23 through November 1, 2019, couples who book any three- to six-night rail vacation can save $300, or they can save $400 on any seven- to nine-night trip. When booking an itinerary that includes 10 or more nights, couples will save $500.
The Once in a Lifetime Sale will give people the opportunity to discover and experience stunningly beautiful destinations and landscapes around the world in a single journey. From iconic cities to treasured national parks and everywhere in between, extraordinary travels await.
Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations make traveling by train effortless and stress-free, while also appealing to a wide range of interests and budgets.
This deal won’t come around twice. After all, it’s called a Once in a Lifetime Sale for a reason.
To learn more about the Once in a Lifetime Sale for Railbookers, visit www.railbookers.com/once-in-a-lifetime-sale. To learn more about the Once in a Lifetime Sale for Amtrak Vacations, visit www.amtrakvacations.com/once-in-a-lifetime-sale.
SOURCE: Amtrak Vacations press release.
