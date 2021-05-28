Road Tripping This Summer: What You Should Know
Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz May 28, 2021
Road trips have once again become the American pastime. In recognition of National Road Trip Day (May 28), we’re giving our readers a deep dive into everything you should know about road tripping this summer.
A recent Priceline survey conducted in April found that nine in ten Americans have taken at least one road trip last year, with 75 percent having taken more than four. With all of the interest in road trips last year, it’s easy to expect that road trips will once again be the preferred method of travel for many Americans this summer, despite the countries within Europe that have announced reopening dates, like France, Spain, Greece and Germany.
According to Hertz’s latest survey, 80 percent said they plan on taking a road trip this summer, while Priceline’s National Road Trip Survey found that 59 percent of Americans are interested in renting a car. TripIt from Concur’s latest data found that rental car bookings on its website have gone up 220 percent from last year.
However, car rental prices have risen dramatically. Car rental companies sold much of their fleets last year to stay afloat, leading to a shortage in availability. Combine that with the large demand, and you’ve got a huge price surge. According to Priceline, rental rates have grown 30 percent compared to 2019.
The highest demand for rental cars are in Los Angeles, Orlando, Las Vegas, Denver and Miami, according to Hopper’s latest Hotels & Rental Cars Index. Hertz’s analysis found that the majority of road trippers will travel to the South and Southeast regions of the country, as well as to popular national parks.
If you’ll be flying into these areas and picking up a rental, or if you plan to start your road trip in one of these regions, it’s important to avoid airport rental car stations or ones closest to popular tourist areas to avoid the highest rates. Make sure to also book your rental car ahead of time to get the vehicle that fits your needs at a better price.
If you don’t mind extra wear and tear on your own vehicle, you could opt to drive your own car instead. A survey from Cars.com found that around one in three individuals will drive their personal vehicles because of the inflated prices for rental cars, which honestly might be the better choice for people traveling to popular destinations this summer or those wishing to take a budget trip.
As always, make sure to bring a few masks along on your trip, and make sure to look up the different requirements and restrictions of the states you'll be traveling through ahead of time to be fully prepared.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS