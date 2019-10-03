Uber Copter Opens NYC Helicopter Rides to All Users
Car Rental & Rail Laurie Baratti October 03, 2019
Uber Technologies, Inc. announced today that its Uber Copter service between lower Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport is now open to all app users.
Until now, as part of a pilot program launch that began back in July, Copter has been available only to Platinum- and Diamond-status Uber loyalty members.
Flights themselves take only about eight minutes to reach designated helipads at either end of the route, with Uber ground transportation shuttling passengers from the airport terminal to the Copter and then to their ultimate drop-off locations on the other end (or visa versa).
Ground transport is included as part of the overall pricing, which runs between $200 and $225 for a one-way trip, depending upon current demand. The overall journey can take as little as 30 minutes, as compared to the hour or two that it might take if traveling by car or using public transport.
This “multimodality” model—the stringing together of multiple means of transportation to deliver passengers to their ultimate destinations—is something that Uber is looking to refine and implement in its future offerings.
Two Bell 430 twin-engine helicopters are currently in service, operated by licensed, Newark-based company, HeliFlite Shares, with two pilots on every flight. The passenger compartment features six leather seats, accommodating a maximum of eight people.
At a price tag of about $6.2 million each, the choppers boast Rolls-Royce 250-C40B turboshaft engines and are capable of speeds up to 161 mph.
Uber Copter is now available for all riders, enabling people to seamlessly travel from Manhattan to JFK— Uber (@Uber) October 3, 2019
The pilot is designed to generate learnings for a future all-electric Uber Air ride-sharing network. pic.twitter.com/oUtDSO67Zg
Due to limited cabin space, passengers are limited to one piece of baggage that meets TSA regulations for carry-ons and a small, personal item, such as a purse or laptop bag, reports Roadshow by CNET. And, at least for the moment, the Uber Copter mobile app is only available on iOS, so Android users will have to wait.
For those with the budget, Uber hopes that Copter will provide a time-saving service and relieve some of the chronic congestion to and from the airport. Besides which, Uber Copter is actually meant help pave the way for Uber Air, the company’s aerial ride-hailing platform that’s currently in development, which plans to utilize eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) vehicles.
“Uber Copter is kind of the first manifestation of this future vision,” says Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate, told Bloomberg. “Ultimately, we see Uber Copter transitioning into Uber Air. This is kind of the first iteration of that.”
Bloomberg also revealed that Uber is developing Skyports for Uber Air operations that it envisions in Los Angeles, Dallas and Melbourne, Australia, for a launch of its ride-sharing air transportation service that it plans to debut in 2023, with testing to begin in 2020.
