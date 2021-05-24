Uber Offering Free Rides To Get Vaccinated
Uber is now offering free rides for all Americans going to get vaccinated, beginning May 24, 2021.
The offer is valid for four free rides (back and forth from the vaccination clinic for two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine spaced three weeks apart) of up to $25 each from now to July 4, 2021.
Within the Uber app, users can find the closest vaccination clinics by clicking the ‘Vaccine’ button, as well as information about supply at each location. Between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., users can enter the zip code of their vaccination center and appointment time to receive a free ride.
Uber’s program is part of the government’s initiative to vaccinate 70 percent of the U.S. population by July 4. However, less than seven percent of 18-24 year-olds and less than 19 percent of 25-39 year-olds are fully vaccinated. Many people across generational lines also don’t have access to regular transportation methods, making this initiative even more crucial to getting people the vaccines they need.
Riders and drivers both must wear masks while using Ubers, as it is considered public transportation and is required by both Uber and CDC protocols.
For more information, please visit Uber.
