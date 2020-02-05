5 Epic Bars You Can Only Experience on Norwegian Cruise Line
What better setting to sip a mind-easing libation than at sea? Norwegian Cruise Line offers passengers a seemingly endless lineup of bars and lounges, each with its own unique vibe.
Whether you prefer to consume poolside or fancy a dance with your drink, there's a venue for everyone. Here are just five special bar experiences guests won't want to miss.
5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar
Available onboard Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Getaway, the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar is one of a handful of waterfront bars offered by Norwegian and the ideal spot to unwind with a refreshing margarita while you take in unbeatable views.
Bliss Ultra Lounge
If you're in the mood to move your feet, Bliss Ultra Lounge is the place for you. This electrifying nightclub is available exclusively on Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Pearl.
Skyy Vodka Ice Bar
For a truly unique drinking experience, cool off with a cold beverage inside one of the 17-degree Skyy Vodka Ice Bars aboard Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Escape. Warm-up while sipping your favorite vodka-infused cocktails from a glass made of ice. Passengers may consider making reservations to secure their spot in advance.
Vibe Beach Club
Adult guests (18 and up) can treat themselves at the Vibe Beach Club available on Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Joy. In addition to a full-service bar, patrons can look forward to amazing views, an inviting oversized hot tub and comfy chaise lounges.
Syd Norman's Pour House
Inspired by the legendary rock clubs of Los Angeles, the new Syd Norman's Pour House is the place to be for live music aboard Norwegian Breakaway. Guests can jam out to their favorite rock 'n' roll songs while enjoying delicious drinks crafted by knowledgable bartenders.
