5 of the Best Great Lakes Premium Experiences
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Codie Liermann July 09, 2019
Victory Cruise Lines, part of American Queen Steamboat Company, offers travelers a unique way to explore the Great Lakes. Whether it’s relaxing on board in one of the cozy areas or sightseeing in one of the ports, guests will be able to create memories that last a lifetime while touring through this region.
From the satisfying meals to afternoon tea and cocktail hour, travelers can indulge in mouthwatering food and drink experiences throughout their vacation. In addition, the outstanding staff is ready to assist with anything needed in order to make life on board comfortable and enjoyable.
With onboard enrichment and elegant staterooms, Victory Cruise Lines provides guests with a luxury experience while touring the Great Lakes. Here are five of the best Great Lakes premium experiences visitors will find when traveling with this cruise line.
Muskegon, Michigan
Set on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, Muskegon offers picturesque scenery and amazing sunsets to take in. During a stop here, travelers have the opportunity to visit the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. In addition to learning about Gerald and Betty Ford, tourists will also enjoy a narrated half-day city tour.
Little Current, Ontario
When visiting the gateway to Manitoulin Island, travelers get to experience horseback riding on Honora Bay. They’ll get to take a 30-minute guided tour through the scenic trails, and it’s available for all levels—prior riding experience is not necessary.
Detroit, Michigan
As the birthplace of the automotive industry, a tour to this city invites guests to visit the Henry Ford Museum for a Ford Rouge Factory tour. Not only are there vehicles associated with John F. Kennedy and Rosa Parks, but there’s also a working assembly line.
Cleveland, Ohio
In Cleveland, guests of Victory Cruise Lines get to tour sets where films were shot such as the house from “A Christmas Story.” They’ll also go behind the scenes at Progressive Field which is the home field for the Cleveland Indians.
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Home of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, tourists get to explore all 15,000 feet of this remarkable place. From high-tech interactive displays to treasured artifacts, guests can enjoy the place where the only community-owned NFL team plays.
These are just a few of the many experiences available during a cruise with Victory Cruise Lines. Contact a local travel agent or visit the cruise line’s website to learn more.
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, Detroit, Cleveland
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS