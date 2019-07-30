Achieve Wellness on the River With AmaWaterways
July 30, 2019
The dog days of summer got you feeling tired and rundown? Get your mind, body and spirit right on an AmaWaterways river cruise through Europe, Asia or Africa.
The award-winning company makes it easier than ever to achieve holistic wellness while experiencing some of the world's most sought-after destinations.
AmaWaterways' passionate Wellness Hosts will guide you on select cruises, leading fitness classes such as yoga, resistance band stretching, cardio and dance as well as active excursions where you can get your steps in amid nature and iconic sites and attractions. Guests can also attend informative lectures to learn the most effective ways to incorporate wellness into their everyday life.
Onboard, AmaWaterways offers a bundle of wellness amenities that expands well beyond just a gym with weights and cardio equipment. Guests will have access to a swimming pool, walking track and even bicycles allowing them to burn some calories while they explore their favorite destination.
Afterward, they can treat themselves with a relaxing spa treatment and cleanse their body of toxins via infused citrus and gemstone water from AmaWaterways' hydration station.
Meanwhile, AmaWaterways’ Exclusive Concierge Golf Program aboard the brand new AmaMagna features seven nights on the Danube, transporting guests to Europe’s most prestigious golf courses, including Austria's championship-caliber Diamond Course on the outskirts of Vienna.
Right now, travelers can take advantage of triple savings on select AmaWaterways sailings, including savings of $1,000 per person in addition to a complimentary stateroom upgrade and $50 per person onboard credit on select holiday river cruises.
For more information on all of the wellness activities available onboard an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your travel agent or visit AmaWaterways.com.
