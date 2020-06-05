AIDA Cruises Cancels All US, Canada Voyages in 2020
June 05, 2020
AIDA Cruises announced Friday it has canceled all of its cruises to the United States and Canada for the remainder of 2020 due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
Cruise line officials revealed that guests who purchased tickets for a voyage with AIDA would be informed of the cancellations and bookings will be processed chronologically according to the departure date.
Canada suspended all cruise calls through October, while the U.S. has not announced a plan to once again allow voyages from Europe to dock in American waters. As a result, AIDA Cruises is focused on developing detailed plans for a quick restart.
As European travel begins to reopen, though, AIDA is also working with international authorities and health organizations to protect crew members and passengers as voyages commence among approved countries.
AIDA officials announced customers impacted by the cancellations would be reimbursed in the form of a travel credit, plus a 10 percent bonus on top of the payment already made. The credit can be used for bookings until December 31, 2021.
The AIDA travel credit is redeemable for MyAIDA services such as excursions, culinary offers and wellness treatments. The cruise line will also reimburse guests who do not wish to use their travel credit including the 10 percent bonus upon request in the amount of the payment already made.
To support travel agencies in these challenging times, AIDA will pay out a liquidity advance. This is 10 percent of the credit value and will be transferred to the sales partner as soon as the cruise line has issued the travel credit for the joint customer.
