Last updated: 10:33 AM ET, Fri June 05 2020

AIDA Cruises Cancels All US, Canada Voyages in 2020

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood June 05, 2020

Cruise ship rail
PHOTO: Cruise ship rail. (Photo by Eric Bowman)

AIDA Cruises announced Friday it has canceled all of its cruises to the United States and Canada for the remainder of 2020 due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Cruise line officials revealed that guests who purchased tickets for a voyage with AIDA would be informed of the cancellations and bookings will be processed chronologically according to the departure date.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Wynn, Resort, hotel

Wynn Las Vegas Reopens With New Health, Safety Protocols

Hotel & Resort
Ocean view from a cruise ship

Cruise Bookings Rise as Industry Appears to Turn a Corner

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
More airlines are requiring travelers to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic

What You Need to Know Before Flying During the Pandemic

Features & Advice
NBA display at Disney Springs

Latest on Disney World Hosting NBA Regular Season, Playoffs

Entertainment

Canada suspended all cruise calls through October, while the U.S. has not announced a plan to once again allow voyages from Europe to dock in American waters. As a result, AIDA Cruises is focused on developing detailed plans for a quick restart.

As European travel begins to reopen, though, AIDA is also working with international authorities and health organizations to protect crew members and passengers as voyages commence among approved countries.

AIDA officials announced customers impacted by the cancellations would be reimbursed in the form of a travel credit, plus a 10 percent bonus on top of the payment already made. The credit can be used for bookings until December 31, 2021.

The AIDA travel credit is redeemable for MyAIDA services such as excursions, culinary offers and wellness treatments. The cruise line will also reimburse guests who do not wish to use their travel credit including the 10 percent bonus upon request in the amount of the payment already made.

To support travel agencies in these challenging times, AIDA will pay out a liquidity advance. This is 10 percent of the credit value and will be transferred to the sales partner as soon as the cruise line has issued the travel credit for the joint customer.

For more information on Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Twin Mega Yachts SeaDream I and SeaDeam II

SeaDream Moves Second Ship to Meet Demand in Norway

SeaDream Yacht Club

Cruise Bookings Rise as Industry Appears to Turn a Corner

Cruise Companies Should Continue to Invest in Sustainable Technology

Crystal Unveils a World of Choices for Crystal Serenity’s 2023 Voyages

MSC Cruises Suspends Operations Through July 31

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS