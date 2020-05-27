Last updated: 01:52 PM ET, Wed May 27 2020

Two Carnival Corp. Brands Extend Suspension of Cruising

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton May 27, 2020

Costa Pacifica.
PHOTO: Costa Pacifica. (photo courtesy of Costa Cruises)

Carnival Corp. extended the suspension of operations for two European cruise brands – Costa and AIDA – to July 31, 2020.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Empress

American Queen Outlines Revised Schedule to Resume Cruising

Victory ships are designed for coastal cruising. Pictured, Victory I.

Victory Cruise Lines Suspends Service Through 2020 Season

Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean CEO Sees A Light at the End of the Tunnel

“The decision is linked to the uncertainty of a gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the Covid-19 global pandemic,” Costa said in a statement.

Costa said it is contacting travel agents and guests affected by the changes. They will be guaranteed a re-protection in accordance with the applicable legislation, which offers the greatest guarantee in this contingency situation.

AIDA Cruises noted that in many of its frequently visited destinations, regulations for international tourism are still being adjusted and the specific conditions for a restart have not been fully clarified yet. To give guests the necessary planning security for their vacation, AIDA decided to extend the temporary break until the end of July 2020.

All AIDA cruises up to and including July 31, 2020, cannot take place as planned. AIDA will reimburse guests in the form of a travel credit with a 10 percent bonus.

The credit can be used for bookings until Dec. 31, 2021, for the complete range of AIDA trips on offer. The credit is also redeemable for MyAIDA services such as excursions, culinary offers and wellness treatments or onboard credit.

For more information on Costa Cruises, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
American Empress

American Queen Outlines Revised Schedule to Resume Cruising

American Queen Steamboat Company

Victory Cruise Lines Suspends Service Through 2020 Season

Royal Caribbean CEO Sees A Light at the End of the Tunnel

Uniworld’s ‘Heroes Among Us’ European Cruise Giveaway Open for Nominations

Bahamas Paradise Cruises Set to Resume July 25

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS