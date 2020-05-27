Two Carnival Corp. Brands Extend Suspension of Cruising
Carnival Corp. extended the suspension of operations for two European cruise brands – Costa and AIDA – to July 31, 2020.
“The decision is linked to the uncertainty of a gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the Covid-19 global pandemic,” Costa said in a statement.
Costa said it is contacting travel agents and guests affected by the changes. They will be guaranteed a re-protection in accordance with the applicable legislation, which offers the greatest guarantee in this contingency situation.
AIDA Cruises noted that in many of its frequently visited destinations, regulations for international tourism are still being adjusted and the specific conditions for a restart have not been fully clarified yet. To give guests the necessary planning security for their vacation, AIDA decided to extend the temporary break until the end of July 2020.
All AIDA cruises up to and including July 31, 2020, cannot take place as planned. AIDA will reimburse guests in the form of a travel credit with a 10 percent bonus.
The credit can be used for bookings until Dec. 31, 2021, for the complete range of AIDA trips on offer. The credit is also redeemable for MyAIDA services such as excursions, culinary offers and wellness treatments or onboard credit.
