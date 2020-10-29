Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Thu October 29 2020

AIDA Cruises Cancels November Voyages in Europe

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton October 29, 2020

AIDAblu cruise ship
PHOTO: AIDAblu cruise ship. (photo via typhoonski/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

As COVID-19 cases spike in Europe, Carnival Corp.’s German brand AIDA Cruises has canceled all cruises in November. The company had just started sailing again on Oct. 17.

The company said it would cancel departures for Oct. 31 through Nov. 30 after the German government issued new lockdown measures.

AIDA was sailing in Italy, but it attracts a German-speaking clientele, so it is expected most of the initial guests would be from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“As the leading cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc, AIDA Cruises’ highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit – and that commitment is reflected in the line's temporary pause in cruise operations,” the company said in a press release. “AIDA Cruises recognizes its decision is disappointing to its guests and appreciates guests understanding the importance of making health and safety the most important priority.”

When AIDA Cruises restarted its cruises on the AIDAblu, it did so with health and safety protocols developed in coordination with national and international authorities and medical experts. The company said it will continue to observe its enhanced protocols if it restarts operations in December 2020.

AIDA’s sister company, Costa Cruises, is also currently operating in Europe, but recently amended some of its itineraries. MSC Cruises also is operating in Europe.

Theresa Norton
