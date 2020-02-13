AmaWaterways Announces Loyalty Appreciation Cruises for 2021
WHY IT RATES: Loyalty cruises began in 2019, and AmaWaterways will continue to honor repeat cruisers with these special sailings. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
It’s the month of love, and AmaWaterways is sharing a special gesture of love with its most loyal past guests, as the award-winning luxury river cruise line today unveiled its third annual Loyalty Appreciation Cruise 2021 lineup.
Repeat guests, their traveling companions and those booking additional staterooms to travel with the past guest on the same departure will all be eligible to take advantage of AmaWaterways’ exclusive loyalty savings and special events on a selection of sailings from August through December.
This includes the choice of special bonus savings in the form of free economy airfare, $1,000 off per person or a reduced 10 percent single supplement*.
“Ama means love and love is at the heart of everything we do at AmaWaterways. It has been an honor to show our heartfelt gratitude to past guests through our Loyalty Appreciation Cruises, which we launched for the first time in 2019,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “During these cruises, we hope fellow guests see some familiar faces and make new lifelong friends as they enjoy specially curated experiences designed to ensure that each river cruise is even more memorable than the last.”
Sailing along the Danube, Mekong, Moselle, Rhine and Rhône rivers onboard AmaWaterways’ innovative ships, returning guests will be celebrated on the following 2021 Loyalty Appreciation Cruises:
—Magna on the Danube onboard AmaMagna – Departing August 4, 2021, and sailing between Vilshofen, Germany and Budapest, Hungary
—Riches of the Mekong onboard AmaDara – Departing September 6, 2021, and sailing between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and My Tho, Vietnam
—Rhine & Moselle Fairytales onboard AmaLucia – Departing October 5, 2021, and sailing between Amsterdam, Netherlands and Basel, Switzerland
—Gems of Southeast Europe onboard AmaBella – Departing November 14, 2021, and sailing between Budapest, Hungary and Giurgiu, Romania
—Colors of Provence onboard AmaKristina – Departing December 2, 2021, and sailing between Lyon, France and Avignon, France
The 2021 Loyalty Appreciation Cruises will provide returning guests with their choice of exclusive savings – all combinable with the benefits of AmaWaterways’ past guest Privilege Rewards Program.
Onboard celebrations are planned to ensure special recognition to returning guests, treating them to itinerary-exclusive events and unique excursions in various ports of call.
