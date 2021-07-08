AmaWaterways Expands Into South America
July 08, 2021
AmaWaterways is expanding into South America, its fourth continent.
The river cruise expert will start operating cruises on the Magdalena River in Colombia in December 2023 in a partnership with Metropolitan Touring, a South America specialist.
As the first luxury river line on the Magdalena, the Colombia cruises will be operated by an all-suite, eco-friendly ship to accommodate 80 to 100 passengers. The custom ship – to be named AmaMagdalena – will be built in Colombia.
“Not since my early university days of exploring the Amazon River have I felt the excitement of discovering a new destination that is so rich in biodiversity and culture, as I found on the Magdalena River in Colombia,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
He went on to describe why the Magdalena is a perfect river cruise destination. “I feel it is the prime river in Latin America, because it combines culture and nature, and it’s a perfect destination,” Schreiner said, adding that he explored other South American rivers. “We have to find a place where you have, every day, something exciting, something different. Of all the rivers I looked this was No. 1 by far.”
Founded in 1953, Metropolitan Touring creates sustainable, authentic experiences across Ecuador, Peru and Colombia. In the Galápagos Islands, it owns and operates three expedition vessels and the Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel. On Ecuador’s mainland, it operates a boutique hotel in Quito and a luxury lodge in the forests northwest of Quito.
In Colombia, the hub cities will be Cartagena and Barranquilla. AmaWaterways guests will choose between two seven-night itineraries with pre- and post-cruise land programs delving into Colombia’s vibrant cultural and natural heritage. Activities will include kayaking, hiking and birdwatching, and exploring the local wildlife, culture, flavors and people.
Specific itineraries are currently being developed with more details anticipated in the coming weeks. Sales are expected to open later this year, around November.
South America is AmaWaterway’s fourth continent. The company also operates in Europe, Asia on the Mekong River through Cambodia and Vietnam, and in Africa on the Chobe River.
AmaWaterways also outlined the return of river cruises in Europe. The AmaDouro began sailing on the Douro in Portugal on July 3.
On the Danube, AmaMagna will restart on July 21, AmaBella on Aug. 15, AmaLea on Aug. 16, AmaCerto on Aug. 21, AmaVerde on Aug. 29, AmaViola on Sept. 6 and AmaSonata on Sept. 11.
In France, the AmaLuyra and AmaKristina will resume operations on July 22, AmaDolce on July 29 and AmaDolce and AmaCello on Sept. 16.
On the Rhine, AmaSiena starts up on July 29, AmaMora on Aug. 5, AmaSerena and AmaLucia on Aug.14 and AmaPrima on Aug. 24.
“It’s good to be back!” Schreiner exclaimed.
