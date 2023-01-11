Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Noreen Kompanik January 11, 2023
AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024.
In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has been extended for new reservations made through March 31, 2023 on select 2023 departures. Travel advisors can also offer this free land offer to groups reserving five or more staterooms on select 2024 sailings.
Guests may add complimentary two, three or four-night land packages to the beginning and/or end of their river cruise allowing for more time to experience a destination.
"When we first announced the complimentary pre- or post-cruise land packages in October, we received amazing feedback from our travel advisor partners as the offer was easy to communicate to their clients and offered added value of up to $3,800 per couple,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
“Due to its popularity and the continued demand for longer, more immersive travel experiences, we have extended the Complimentary Land Package offer on select sailings so more guests can enjoy time exploring the world.”
Each land package includes daily breakfast, convenient transfers and portage services between the hotel and ship plus enriching city tours and experiences.
With 15 different pre- and post-cruise complimentary land packages on select sailings, guests can discover fascinating cities like Prague, Paris, Vienna, Budapest, Amsterdam, Zurich, Lake Lucerne, Barcelona, Nice, Geneva, Lake Como, Lisbon, St. Malo, Bilbao, Bucharest and Dubai.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS