AmaWaterways Honors Travel Agents With a Portfolio of Perks
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Claudette Covey May 09, 2022
AmaWaterways unveiled a generous number of perks in honor of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month during a Webinar Wednesday hosted on May 4 by Kristin Karst, the line’s co-founder and executive vice president, and Alex Pinelo, senior vice president of sales.
The two were joined by ASTA President and Chief Executive Officer Zane Kerby and ASTA Vice President of Business Development Sarah Little.
Perks include free sailings, new “Sell 3, Sail Free” reward cruises, new Seminar on the River dates and gift cards.
Going forward into May, travel advisors can earn a $20 gift card for each new 2022 FIT booking and earn a reward cruise when they confirm three FIT bookings created between Oct.1, 2021-Dec. 2022 for 2022 sailings.
The line will also award free river cruises with roundtrip business class airfare for two advisors who attend its Webinar Wednesday series in May
“AmaWaterways expresses appreciation to our travel advisor partners all year long, but the month of May is a special time for our teams to share even more love by offering these additional rewards and incentives,” Karst said.
“As 97 percent of our sales come from our travel advisors, we also like to use this opportunity to encourage even more travelers to utilize travel advisors by sharing on our social media channels the incredible value they bring to their clients.”
With its entire 20-ship fleet again plying the waterways of Europe, AmaWaterways is also underscoring its support for ASTA and its “lobbying the US government to remove return home COVID-19 testing for international travelers and providing exceptional educational opportunities such as the very successful 2022 Global River Cruise Expo held in Budapest in March followed by the President’s Cruise on board AmaMagna,” the line said, adding that more information on the 2023 cruise will be announced shortly.
The new “Sell 3, Sail Free” initiative enables advisors to select a free seven-night for two from 20 of the line’s 2022 departures.
Five new Seminar on the River dates, which will be hosted by the AmaWaterways’ sales team, were also unveiled, including a Danube River cruise aboard AmaMagna departing on July 31, 2022.
“Throughout the past two years, especially, travel advisors have demonstrated an incredible resiliency, professionalism and deep passion for their profession, along with their commitment to their clients’ wellbeing,” said Pinelo.
“We are deeply honored to recognize their hard work and celebrate their loyalty to AmaWaterways with these special offers and rewards.”
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS