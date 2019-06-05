AmaWaterways Welcomes AmaMora to the Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Janeen Christoff June 05, 2019
The brand new AmaMora has made her debut on the Rhine River in Amsterdam. She embarked on her maiden voyage to Basel and was the third new ship welcomed to the AmaWaterways fleet, marking a record for the company.
“We are always excited to introduce new ships to our innovative fleet, but this season has been especially rewarding and significant, for us,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
“We’re thrilled to introduce AmaMora to the Rhine River and look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations with a luxurious onboard experience, enriching shore excursions, exquisite dining venues and of course, the AmaWaterways touch that turns an interesting voyage into an unforgettable personalized experience.”
The 156-guest AmaMora offers 78 staterooms, almost all include the cruise line’s signature twin balconies as well as AmaWaterways renowned culinary options, including exquisite regionally-inspired dishes paired with hand-selected wines at the Main Restaurant and the intimate Chef’s Table Restaurant, as well as an all-day tapas menu, afternoon tea, complimentary daily Sip & Sail cocktail hour and a 24-hour coffee station.
Popular amenities from previous ships are also included onboard the AmaMora, including connecting staterooms, an onboard wellness program with group fitness classes and a fitness center as well as the Sun Deck walking track and a complimentary fleet of bicycles.
Guests can take advantage of organized, guided hiking and biking tours available for passengers to explore each destination while cruising through the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland.
For relaxation, passengers can enjoy the Sun Deck pool and swim-up bar, enjoy a massage or visit the onboard beauty salon. The ship also provides in-room entertainment on-demand as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi access to passengers.
The AmaMora will sail the seven-night Enchanting Rhine and Captivating Rhine itineraries, as well as the Christmas Markets on the Rhine between November 25 and December 23, 2019. In addition, returning guests will be recognized on the Rhine sailing onboard AmaMora, departing November 24, 2019, as part of the company’s first-ever Loyalty Appreciation Month.
During sailings, guests will have access to a robust line-up of complimentary tours, offered during the seven-night sailings. Highlights include the spectacular Rhine Gorge lined with 40 castle ruins and special interest tours like the unforgettable Lahneck Castle visit by candlelight.
The AmaMora will be blessed by godmother Libbie Rice, co-president of Ensemble Travel Group alongside AmaWaterways’ executive team and local dignitaries during a christening ceremony in Lahnstein, Germany, the week of July 15, 2019.
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe, Germany, Amsterdam, Switzerland
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS