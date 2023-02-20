American Cruise Lines Announces Brand New Antiques Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Rich Thomaselli February 20, 2023
American Cruise Lines has announced it will offer a special antiques cruise.
On May 2, guests aboard the brand-new American Serenade will have a unique opportunity to attend a taping of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW when the riverboat stops in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Guests will receive VIP access to the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW event at the LSU Rural Life Museum and they can bring up to 2 items that can be appraised during the production event.
The eight-day cruise will depart from Memphis, Tennessee on April 27 and finish up in New Orleans.
“American Cruise Lines’ guests have a common bond with ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s millions of weekly viewers in their shared passion for American culture, and in uncovering the fascinating histories which often exist right in our own backyards,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “We are so pleased to offer this special opportunity to our guests.”
We also think it’s pretty cool that a cruise centered around “old things” in antiques will be held on the second-ever sailing for the riverboat American Serenade. Old meets news out on the Mississippi River this summer. Will you or your clients be sailing on it?
It’s truly one of a kind, as this special antiques sailing also offers complimentary domestic airfare and a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay in Memphis.
American Cruise Lines has five new riverboats operating more than 11 itineraries on the Mississippi River from February through December 2023.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on American Cruise Lines, Mississippi
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS