American Cruise Lines Announces New Expansion Project
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Donald Wood January 18, 2022
American Cruise Lines announced details of a new fleet of go-anywhere ships designed for the United States market, dubbed Project Blue.
On Tuesday, the cruise line revealed plans for 12 identical sister ships that will more than double the nation’s current capacity for domestic coastal cruises. Featuring an innovative hybrid catamaran design, the distinct vessels will have unprecedented near-shore operating versatility.
The fleet will operate exclusively in the U.S. and focus on small towns and close-to-home adventures. The new ships will be built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, with the first two vessels already under construction and due for delivery in 2023.
The first ships will debut along East Coast itineraries and be named American Eagle and American Glory.
“Project Blue started as a design challenge to create a boat small enough for New England harbors and stable enough for the Alaska Inside Passage, with a draft shallow enough for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway,” American Cruise Lines CEO Charles B. Robertson said. “These boats can run almost anywhere, and because there will be 12 of them, they will be deployed all over the United States.”
“Together with Chesapeake Shipbuilding, we built the first modern riverboats in the country. Now we are proud to introduce another new ship design for domestic exploration,” Robertson continued. “American has specialized in small ship cruising for over 30 years, and continuing to innovate and expand the possibilities for cruising close to home is central to our mission.”
Each vessel in the Project Blue fleet will measure 241 feet long, 56 feet wide and feature the hybrid catamaran design that enables shallow draft access and stable sailing along lakes, rivers, bays and America’s coastline. The ships will accommodate 109 passengers and 50 crew members each.
The new fleet will also feature modern decor by Studio DADO of Miami, with each ship to offer 56 spacious staterooms—including a range of large standards, suites and singles—nearly all with private balconies.
