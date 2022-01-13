American Cruise Lines Unveils Flat Rate Airfare Option
American Cruise Lines unveiled a flat-rate domestic airfare option for all its U.S. cruises, whose flat rate pricing includes domestic air service to its 19 major cruise hubs in 16 states.
“Our new flat rate airfare is an added convenience when booking small ship cruises with us,” American Cruise Lines Executive Vice President Carter Robertson.
“As a company, we are always looking for new ways to personalize our guest services from booking to boarding and the new flat rate airfare will create a seamless experience for many of our guests.”
The new flat rate airfare option is available during the booking process and is “is not subject to future changes in fares,” the line said.
During the past five years, the company has doubled the size of its fleet.
Despite the pandemic, American Cruise Lines’ Maryland shipyard kept its shipyard open throughout 2020 and 2021, unveiled two new modern riverboats in 2021 and will introduce two more new riverboats in 2022.
The line, which offers complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays, has added more 50 new shore excursions; private cruise coaches, which trail the riverboats; and luxury land packages, which include stays in Four Seasons hotels. options as stays in Four Seasons hotels.
American Cruise Lines’ new sailing season commences in late February 2022 and continues through December.
Its ships carry between 100 to 190 passengers, which sail on 35 domestic itineraries covering 31 states.
