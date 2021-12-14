American Cruise Lines Celebrates Record-Breaking Year
Guilford, Conn.-based American Cruise Lines, which is celebrating a record-breaking year, has contributed enough money to a local food bank to provide more than 20,000 meals for people in need.
The company’s annual Holiday Cruise Campaign donates a portion of its holiday ticket sales to the Connecticut Food Bank. Since its inception, American’s annual campaign has raised enough funds to supply over 150,000 meals to individuals and families that struggle with food-insecurity.
“The success of our annual holiday giving campaign, coupled with our new ships and record-breaking awards tally, is a great way to conclude the 2021 domestic cruise season,” said Alexa Paolella, public relations manager for American Cruise Lines. “Our accomplishments this year reflect American’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local American communities we explore and our company’s absolute dedication to delivering the finest small ship experiences available in the U.S.A.”
The company said 2021 was a record-breaking year in more ways than one. On March 13, 2021, American was the first cruise line to return to service in the U.S., successfully leading the return of the domestic small-ship cruise industry. And despite 2020’s worldwide cruise shut down, American kept its Maryland shipyard open throughout 2020 and 2021 and continued building new small ships.
The line successfully introduced two new modern riverboats in 2021 and will launch two more new riverboats in 2022.
Beginning in March, American was able to resume cruising close to home along the East Coast and the Mississippi River, eventually operating all 13 small ships in 30 states.
“We successfully navigated the additional regulations and obstacles associated with COVID-19 by working closely and directly with the communities we explore,” Paolella said. “We look forward to cruising again in 2022 with renewed optimism and confidence that we can provide safe and exciting personalized small ship experiences for our guests here in the U.S.A.”
American Cruise Lines will begin its 2022 domestic cruise season in March, debuting a completely redesigned paddlewheel fleet. In addition to the company’s remodeled classic riverboats, American will also introduce its fifth modern riverboat, American Symphony, in August 2022, followed by sister ship American Serenade.
