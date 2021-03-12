American Cruise Lines Returns To Service March 13
March 12, 2021
American Cruise Lines plans to resume sailing on March 13, almost a year to the day that the company voluntarily shut down as the coronavirus spread.
The company’s first cruise back will be on the 100-passenger Independence, which will operate the eight-day “Historic South & Golden Isles” coastal itinerary from Amelia Island/Jacksonville, Fla. to Charleston, S.C.
Its next cruise will be a lower Mississippi River cruise from New Orleans to Memphis on the brand-new American Jazz, a 190-passenger modern riverboat, on March 21.
“With our new protocols in place, we remain dedicated to the safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit,” said Alexa Paolella, public relations manager at American Cruise Lines. “We look forward to exploring this beautiful country again aboard our small 100-190 passenger modern riverboats and small coastal ships.”
Another cruise operator, American Queen Steamboat Company, also plans to return to the rivers with the American Duchess on March 15 from New Orleans to Memphis and the American Countess on March 28, from Memphis to New Orleans.
These companies are allowed to operate during the pandemic because ships that carry fewer than 250 people don’t fall under the no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Even so, American Cruise Lines’ initial 2021 cruises are voluntarily sailing at 75 percent capacity and with a complimentary pre-cruise night on board. The company will require a negative COVID-19 test result for all passengers and crew members.
Guests must provide proof of a negative PCR or molecular COVID-19 test within four days of the start of the cruise. A certified medical officer will conduct a brief pre-boarding health screening of each guest. If the medical officer deems it necessary, an additional COVID-19 test will be administered in the shipboard medical facility.
In addition, mask-wearing is required, along with daily health checks and possible COVID-19 tests during the cruise. For American Cruise Lines’ full protocols, click here.
